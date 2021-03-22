Early voting expands in the suburbs

Cook County Election Judge Cathy Vitale-Sweeney opened the early voting operation at Arlington Heights Village Hall with the precision of a military drill sergeant.

It was one many suburban voting sites across the region that opened Monday, as early voting expands and ramps up ahead of the April 6 consolidated election.

Vitale-Sweeney said officials set up the site Thursday and opened doors for voters at 9 a.m. Monday after making sure all voting machines are timed and set correctly, the scanners were set at zero and all needed supplies were on hand.

"The judges have jobs and switch every hour and a half so that they get experience on all the machines and working with other people," she said. "I also schedule their lunches."

In a news release to kick off the start of expanded early voting, Cook County Clerk Karen A. Yarbrough said her office also has received a record number of mail ballot requests for the elections. Her office has received more than 55,000 requests for mail ballots, a record for a consolidated election, she said in the release.

Voters will be able to use paper ballots or touch screens to make their selections in municipal, school district and other races.

For early voting locations and information, visit:

• Cook County: www.cookcountyclerkil.gov/agency/early-voting

• DuPage County: www.dupageco.org/earlyvoting/.

• Kane County: https://www.kanecountyclerk.org/Elections/Pages/Early-Voting.aspx

• Lake County: https://www.lakecountyil.gov/DocumentCenter/View/13400/Early-Voting-Locations-Dates-and-Times

• McHenry County: https://www.mchenrycountyil.gov/home/showpublisheddocument?id=102807