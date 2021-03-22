 

COVID-19 update: 41,343 shots, 1,220 new cases, 22 more deaths

      Nenita Lucero of Elk Grove Village is vaccinated at the Cook County COVID-19 mass site in Des Plaines. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

 
Marni Pyke
 
 
Updated 3/22/2021 12:28 PM

Over 4.7 million Illinoisans have received a COVID-19 vaccination as of Monday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

Officials also announced 1,220 new cases of COVID-19 and 22 more deaths from the respiratory disease,

 

On Sunday, 41,343 more people received COVID-19 shots. The seven-day average is now 92,148.

The federal government has delivered 5,756,795 doses of vaccine to Illinois since distribution began in mid-December and 4,747,845 shots have been administered.

So far, 1,771,103 people -- 13.9% of Illinois' 12.7 million population -- have been fully vaccinated. Vaccines manufactured by Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. require two doses several weeks apart.

Illinois hospitals were treating 1,182 COVID-19 patients Sunday night.

The state's seven-day average positivity rate is now at 2.6%.

Labs processed 47,374 virus tests in the last 24 hours.

