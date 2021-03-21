Spring brings another long-awaited return

Kyle Bostedt of Cary nears the 5K finish line Sunday morning at the Deer Park St. Paddy's 5K & 10K Run/Walk. Bostedt finished the 5K with a time of 19:04.5. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

Debra Marzano of Schaumburg leaves the starting line Sunday morning in the Deer Park St. Paddy's 5K & 10K Run/Walk in Deer Park. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

Mandi Florip of Wadsworth removes her PPE neck gaiter as she steps off from the 10K start line Sunday at the Deer Park St. Paddy's 5K & 10K Run/Walk. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

Peter Starykowicz, president of Lake Zurich-based All Community Events, sets up early Saturday morning for the Deer Park St. Paddy's 5K & 10K Run/Walk. It's the first live running event his company has put on this year. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

Steven Salvano of Arlington Heights crosses the 5K finish line Sunday morning at the Deer Park St. Paddy's 5K & 10K Run/Walk. Salvano finished with a time of 16:05.7. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

The official return of spring this weekend also brought another long-awaited return: live running events.

Deer Park on Saturday and Sunday hosted the St. Paddy's 5K & 10K Run/Walk, an annual event spread out over two days this year to give competitors plenty of space to take on the course without getting too close to fellow runners.

It was the first event of the year for Lake Zurich-based All Community Events, said company President Peter Starykowicz of Lake Zurich.

"We're very excited to be back out live. We're doing it in a responsible and safe way," Starykowicz said.

"And if we can bring the community together and be a part of that, that's a very exciting thing for us and a very fulfilling thing for us," he added.

Headquartered at The Deer Park Town Center, the event drew approximately 1,400 participants over the two weekend mornings. An estimated 40 volunteers assisted over the two days, Starykowicz said.

He and his crew arrived about 3 a.m. on Saturday to ensure set up of the weekend course. There were safety cones to place and tents to secure to prepare for race day participants who were asked to check in no earlier than five minutes before scheduled start times.

Masks had to be worn, but could be removed while running or walking the course, where social distancing was made possible by staggered starting times. Masks had to go back on after crossing the finish line.

The event was sold to capacity, Starykowicz said.

"People want to be together," he said. "We're just very excited to be a part of that."

5K runner Jason Marley of Elgin had his own fan gallery, including his mother, Arlene Swanberg of Chatham, Michigan, uncle Mike Anderson of Hoffman Estates and fellow 5K runner Nicole James of Elgin.

"It's nice to get outside and see people once again, it's nice to get out on a beautiful day like this with beautiful weather and see my nephew run," Anderson said. "He's (Marley) a great runner."

"It's great to be out running, finally," James added.

Marley finished the 5K with a time of 18:39.9.

Veronica Dworak of Chicago was the first racer to leave the starting line at 7 a.m. Sunday.

"I'm really excited, very excited," said Dworak, who finished the 5K with a time of 19:59.9.

The event beneficiary was WINGS of Palatine, which assists adults and children who have experienced domestic violence. "I think it's just all part of what coming together as a community is all about," Starykowicz said. "It's about doing something that is positive for yourself. It's about doing something that's positive for the community. And I think if you can do those two things, then everyone leaves really feeling fulfilled."