 

March Madness Golf Tournament blasts Hoffman Estates into spring

  • Larry Featherstone of Itasca watches his tee shot during the annual March Madness Golf Tournament at Bridges of Poplar Creek Saturday in Hoffman Estates.

  • Golfers warm up on the putting green during a frost delay at the annual March Madness Golf Tournament at Bridges of Poplar Creek Saturday in Hoffman Estates.

  • Golfers find their carts during a frost delay at the annual March Madness Golf Tournament at Bridges of Poplar Creek Saturday in Hoffman Estates.

  • A steady stream of golfers head out to start their rounds during the annual March Madness Golf Tournament at Bridges of Poplar Creek Saturday in Hoffman Estates.

Updated 3/20/2021 1:44 PM

On the first day of spring, 36 foursomes braved early morning's cold but sunny weather to play Saturday in the annual March Madness Golf Tournament at Bridges of Poplar Creek in Hoffman Estates.

The golfers had to wait for their tee times because of a frost delay, which is common early in the golf season.

 

Biding their time with cigars and hot dogs, the golfers filled the putting green while they awaited the announcement of the start.

The scramble style tournament, which has been a staple at the course, has been played for more than 30 years and is the official season opener for the Hoffman Estates course.

Larry Featherstone of Itasca and his foursome looked to be in good shape as the competed for some of the many prizes.

