Man dies after crashing through Arlington Heights backyard in minivan

A man died after crashing through a fence and driving into a person's backyard Saturday in Arlington Heights on West Algonquin Road west of Kennicott Avenue, police said.

Witnesses described seeing a silver minivan traveling east on West Algonquin Road speeding at about 6:30 p.m. when it suddenly struck and crossed a median, crossed the westbound lanes of Algonquin, "traversed a parkway" and crashed through the fence of a backyard.

The minivan came to a stop when it struck a tree, Arlington Heights police said.

The driver, a man in his 20s, was entrapped and unresponsive, police said. There weren't any passengers in the vehicle.

First responders extricated the person from the vehicle who had "apparently succumbed to multiple traumatic injuries received upon impact," according to the release.

Police said an official cause and manner of death will be determined by the Cook County medical examiner.

Westbound Algonquin Road between Kennicott Avenue and North Wilkie Road was closed for the investigation, police said. The identity of the man won't be released until police notify the family.