 

Kids gather Easter candy at Downers Grove hunt

  • Emma Burgette, 4, of Downers Grove gathers candy during the Downers Grove Park District Easter candy hunt at Fishel Park Saturday.

  • Twins Mikayla and Tyler Holmes, 5, of Downers Grove are ready for the Downers Grove Park District Easter candy hunt at Fishel Park Saturday.

  • Brian Scully of Downers Grove wears a set of bunny ears as his two children await the start of the Downers Grove Park District Easter candy hunt at Fishel Park Saturday.

  • Children fill their baskets during the Downers Grove Park District Easter candy hunt at Fishel Park Saturday.

Joe Lewnard
 
 
Updated 3/20/2021 1:33 PM

There was plenty of candy to go around for children participating in the Downers Grove Park District's Easter candy hunt at Fishel Park Saturday.

Masked kids and their parents lined the outer edgers of the park and when the starting horn sounded, the children were able to gather candy and place it in their Easter baskets while staying socially distant from each other.

 

Amy Shearer, Downers Grove Park District recreation supervisor for gymnastics and special events, said the event, which took place a little more than two weeks before Easter, was run in two morning sessions with limited registration numbers in observance of COVID-19 protocols.

"This way it gives them a chance to sign up for other egg hunts in the area too," Shearer said.

Shearer said she expected each child to be able to gather around 40 pieces of candy.

