COVID-19 update: 120,426 vaccine doses, 1,962 cases, 25 deaths

The Illinois Department of Public Health Saturday reported that another 120,426 doses of vaccine were reported Friday, down about 15,000 from the day before. The state also reported 1,962 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease and 25 additional deaths, numbers in the same range as on other days recently.

The dead included 11 people from Cook County, one from McHenry County and two from Will County.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from March 13-20 is 2.6%, up 0.1% from the day before.

The state is reporting a total of 1,220,432 cases, including 21,059 deaths. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 77,661 specimens for a total of 19,558,920. As of Friday night, 1,179 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 228 patients were in the ICU and 103 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

A total of 4,631,122 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of midnight Friday, including 360,941 for long-term care facilities. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 98,165 doses.

A total of 5,341,895 doses vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 414,900 doses total have been allocated to the federal government's Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 5,756,795.