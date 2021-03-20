Carpentersville man pleads guilty to drug-induced homicide

William C. Anderson, 31, of Carpentersville has pleaded guilty to drug-induced homicide, according to the McHenry County State's Attorney's Office and court records.

The case centered around the overdose death of Heather Crimaldi, 45, of Freeport, who died Aug. 31, 2018, from a combination of heroin, cocaine and fentanyl.

Her brother, Christopher Crimaldi of McHenry, also was charged in connection with her death and has pleaded not guilty to multiple counts of drug-induced homicide and possession of controlled substances, court records show. His case is ongoing.

An investigation into the death by the McHenry Police Department revealed that she had obtained drugs from Anderson, according to a news release Friday from the state's attorney's office.

Anderson was sentenced to 6 years in prison. Under the state's truth-in-sentencing guidelines, he must serve 75% of his sentence.