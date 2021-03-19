Watch forum betweeen candidates for Des Plaines Park Board

Watch candidates for the Des Plaines Park Board take part in a joint interview with a representative of the Daily Herald Editorial Board.

The 30-minute exchange between incumbent Commissioner Erin Doerr and challenger Faraz Khan was recorded on Zoom on March 19.

One of the two will be elected for a 6-year term.

The election takes place on April 6. Mail-in voting began on March 10, with early in-person voting to start soon.