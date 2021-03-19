Watch forum betweeen candidates for Des Plaines Park Board
Posted3/19/2021 1:15 PM
Watch candidates for the Des Plaines Park Board take part in a joint interview with a representative of the Daily Herald Editorial Board.
The 30-minute exchange between incumbent Commissioner Erin Doerr and challenger Faraz Khan was recorded on Zoom on March 19.
One of the two will be elected for a 6-year term.
The election takes place on April 6. Mail-in voting began on March 10, with early in-person voting to start soon.
