Divided District 211 board decides plan for full in-person learning doesn't go far enough

The Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211 school board late Thursday rejected a plan to restore in-person learning five days a week starting April 5 for every student who might have chosen it.

The 4-3 vote against Superintendent Lisa Small's proposal came after board members questioned whether the change went far enough to get the district closer to pre-pandemic days in the final two months of the school year.

The proposed attendance plan, enabled by state health officials' reducing the required distance between everyone in the schools to 3 feet instead of 6, would have dropped the current two-team system in which students who choose in-person learning have access to it only on alternating weeks.

Students would still have attended all their classes over a two-day schedule, with A-Days and B-Days. However, each class period would have expanded to 75 minutes from 60 minutes starting April 5, stretching each day longer into the afternoon.

But board member Pete Dombrowski criticized the proposed schedule for still having shorter than traditional school days.

"You're still stealing 100 minutes from them," he said. "I can't support this."

Another board member, Mark Cramer, said he thought lunch fell too late in the day.

"There's no way that that works," he said.

Remote learning would have remained available for those who chose it.

District 211 administrators are already planning the 2021-22 school year to be as normal as before the pandemic.

"We're looking forward to planning a traditional school year with a traditional schedule at all of our campuses," Small told board members earlier.

But the final two months of the current year would still have to be similar to the schedule now in place -- namely, with the A- and B-days, Small said. The A-Day/B-Day pattern has become part of the mindset for the current school year and would be difficult to change with so little time left, she said.

Cramer did not agree, suggesting students would be resilient enough to return to a full pre-pandemic schedule.

While the board rejected the expanded in-person plan, 2021 graduation ceremonies for all five high schools have been scheduled at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates.

If COVID-19 protocols allow it at the time, the ceremonies would be held inside. But if not, each school's ceremony would be split into two and held as drive-in events in the parking lot outside.

Plans and venues for in-person proms are in place for all five schools, too, Small said.

Preparations are also being made for in-person summer school.

At this point, no plans are being made for any remote learning for the 2021-22 school year, Small said. Any such plans would be added only if specifically required by the Illinois State Board of Education.