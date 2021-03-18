Watch forum between candidates for Schaumburg Township Library Board
Posted3/18/2021 12:52 PM
Watch candidates for trustee on the Schaumburg Township Library Board take part in a joint interview with a representative of the Daily Herald Editorial Board.
The 70-minute exchange was recorded on Zoom on March 16.
Candidates participating were Erin Flannigan-Davies, Anita Forte-Scott, Emily Gilbert, David Jonen, Amy Mueller, William Olson and Carol Pye.
Four will be elected to 4-year terms.
The election takes place on April 6. Mail-in voting has begun, with early in-person voting to start soon.
