Six Flags Great America announces April 24 opening

Six Flags Great America in Gurnee will open for the season on April 24, park officials announced Thursday. Courtesy of Six Flags Great America

Six Flags Great America officials announced Thursday that the theme park is set to open on April 24.

The park will be limited to 25% capacity, which officials say they will enforce by having all guests use the online reservation system introduced last year.

"Our team is eager to welcome back our guests in a safe environment, providing the much-needed fun we have all missed this past year," Six Flags Great America Park President Hank Salemi said in a statement Thursday.

State officials only allowed the theme park to open last year in late November for the Holiday in the Park season, and no rides were in operation.

This year, everyone over age 2 will be required to wear masks, even when on roller coasters and other thrill rides. Visitors will go through temperature screenings before entering the park, as well as touchless security screening.

Six Flags employees on the "clean team" will sanitize high touchpoint areas. And hand sanitizer stations have been added throughout the park.

The park's safety plan was developed in consultation with epidemiologists, and officials said the plan meets or exceeds federal, state and local guidelines.

Officials already have approval from state and local leaders to open Six Flags Hurricane Harbor, the adjacent water park, on May 29. The water park opened last year for a shortened season beginning in July with similar safety standards in place.