Pritzker expands vaccinations to all residents over 16 on April 12, expected to relax more restrictions

Gov. J.B. Pritzker and IDPH Director Ngozi Ezike will hold a briefing Thursday on the COVID-19 situation. Associated Press

Gov. J.B. Pritzker gives a COVID-19 vaccination update on Thursday, March 18. Courtesy of State of Illinois

Gov. J.B. Pritzker expanded COVID-19 vaccine eligibility today for all Illinoisans age 16 and older to be effective April 12.

He also is expected loosen more pandemic restrictions at a briefing.

But one looming question for collar county health departments will be whether the vaccine supply is robust enough to deliver shots into all the waiting arms next month.

Pritzker has said the White House is promising to ramp up delivery of vaccines to Illinois, including the one-dose Johnson & Johnson shot.

Meanwhile, it's likely the governor will relax rules involving group sizes and other activities.

The state is now in Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois plan with capacity restrictions and face masks, sources told the Daily Herald.

The next step is Phase 5, which means reopening all sectors of the economy.

But to reach Phase 5, rules require a vaccine and treatment for COVID-19 or no new cases over a sustained period. New cases of the virus are still averaging over 1,500 a day.

It's more likely the governor will institute a middle ground between the two phases.

Currently, the state is allowing inoculations for essential workers such as police and people age 65 and older (Phase 1B), plus individuals with serious medical conditions like cancer that could cause worse outcomes from the virus (Phase 1B-Plus.)

Collar county health departments have limited shots to the Phase 1B-Plus group because they're not getting enough doses from the state right now, officials said.

Pritzker also announced he would send Illinois National Guard troops to the Lake County Fairgrounds in Grayslake to assist with a mass vaccination clinic there.

A mobile vaccination unit will begin operating the McHenry County to enhance inoculations there.