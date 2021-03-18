Pritzker expands vaccinations, relaxes restrictions using gradual approach

Gov. J.B. Pritzker and IDPH Director Ngozi Ezike will hold a briefing Thursday on the COVID-19 situation. Associated Press

Gov. J.B. Pritzker gives an overview of Phase 5 mitigation during a news conference on Thursday, March 18. Courtesy of State of Illinois

Gov. J.B. Pritzker gives a COVID-19 vaccination update on Thursday, March 18. Courtesy of state of Illinois

Gov. J.B. Pritzker expanded COVID-19 vaccine eligibility today for all Illinoisans age 16 and older to be effective April 12.

He also loosened restrictions on activities using a phased approach based on the numbers of Illinoisans vaccinated.

"It's time to begin to cautiously move toward normalcy, and it's imperative that we do so in a way that maintains all the progress we've made to date," Pritzker said.

Those changes called a "Bridge Phase," will include lifting capacity limits at certain businesses and allowing increases in the size of gatherings.

Pritzker has said the White House is promising to ramp up delivery of vaccines to Illinois, including the one-dose Johnson & Johnson shot.

The state is now in Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois plan with capacity restrictions and face masks.

The Bridge Phase will allow more people into places like museums, zoos and spectator events and businesses.

To reach the Bridge Phase, a total of 70% of seniors age 65 and older must have received one first dose of the vaccine plus the state must have 20% or lower of ICU beds available for patients and hold steady on COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths over 28 days. Currently about 58% of seniors have had one shot.

Pritzker said the state's face mask mandate will remain in place until the U.S. Centers for Disease Control lifts that rule.

The final step is Phase 5, which means reopening all sectors of the economy.

To reach Phase 5, 50% of Illinoisans age 16 and older must have been vaccinated and the same metrics regarding riskier conditions will apply.

If over a 10-day period, cases, hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 trend up as ICU beds decrease, the state will revert to the last phase.

Asked why he didn't use a solid time frame, Pritzker said, "I'm not going to set a date, it ebbs and flows."

Currently, the state is allowing inoculations for essential workers such as police and people age 65 and older (Phase 1B), plus individuals with serious medical conditions like cancer that could cause worse outcomes from the virus (Phase 1B-Plus.)

But one looming question for collar county health departments will be whether the vaccine supply is robust enough to deliver shots into all the waiting arms next month.

Collar county health departments have limited shots to the Phase 1B-Plus group because they're not getting enough doses from the state right now, officials said.

Pritzker also announced he would send Illinois National Guard troops to the Lake County Fairgrounds in Grayslake to assist with a mass vaccination clinic there.

A mobile vaccination unit will begin operating the McHenry County to enhance inoculations there.