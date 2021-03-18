New Elgin public art program using storm drains as canvas

The Elgin Cultural Arts Commission announced a new public art program using storm drains as the canvas. This octopus painting is from a similar project in Keyport, WA. COURTESY KISHA BAGGS/KITSA COUNTY PUBLIC WORKS

A new public art campaign in Elgin is circling the drain, but in a good way.

The Elgin Cultural Arts Commission announced a call for art on a new canvas -- storm drains. The commission said it is seeking images and messages to raise awareness about stormwater and storm drains as part of its New Works Program.

Selected artwork will be applied to up to 40 storm drains citywide.

"We want to make public art as accessible as possible," said Assistant to the City Manager Amanda Harris, who is also city liaison to the ECAC.

"We're becoming a very sustainablity-conscious community, so I thought storm drain art was a great opportunity to help further both those goals along."

Two applications are being accepted -- one for artist submissions and one for residents who want their storm drain painted.

Artists interested in having their artwork on storm drains can apply at lf-forms.cityofelgin.net/Forms/4xOCC. Applications are open to artists of all levels worldwide, with preference given to Elgin-based artists. There is no limit to the number of applications that may be submitted, and selected artists will receive an honorarium of up to $500.

Residents who want to see a storm drain painted in their neighborhood can apply at lf-forms.cityofelgin.net/Forms/WOA4T. Selected applicants will be provided a template of the winning artwork, paint, and instructions on installation. A minimum of three neighbors in the area of the storm drain need to be listed on the application in support of the project.

Neighborhood applications will be accepted on a rolling basis through the summer. There is no hard deadline for artist submissions. Harris said she expected installation will begin in the summer. The painted storm drains will be listed on the city's online public art map at cityofelgin.org/publicart.

Harris said she's always on the lookout for new public art ideas from around the country that could work in Elgin.

"I want the residents and business owners here to feel like they have the ability to go out and make a difference in public art in their neighborhoods, and it's not some big fancy artists from out of town has to come and do something," she said.