Naperville pauses discussions on public art program to allow for more stakeholder input

Naperville officials and community leaders are trying to determine the best way to create and fund a program to continue growing its portfolio of public art, which includes this "Reading Children" sculpture by artist Dennis Smith. Daily Herald file photo

Supporting public art has been deemed a priority among Naperville council members, who say they would be open to providing more consistent funding each year for new and existing projects.

But the process by which a public art program should be created and financed -- and who should administer it -- remains up for debate.

Offering one possible solution is Century Walk Corp., which has sponsored 51 pieces of artwork in Naperville since 1996. A long-range plan developed by the nonprofit suggests a more formal process for carrying out its mission over the next decade, including an annual commitment of city funding through the Special Events and Cultural Amenities program.

Three council members and Mayor Steve Chirico were ready to give Century Walk the green light Tuesday, with a motion on the table to designate the organization a city obligation starting in 2022 -- meaning it'd be guaranteed SECA dollars each year -- and direct staff members to work out the details in a guiding agreement.

They were overruled by the other five council members, who opted to take a step back and allow for more thorough conversations between city leaders, SECA commissioners, Century Walk representatives and other art entities.

Questions remained over the appropriate level of funding, the selection and oversight of artwork, and the involvement of a proposed public art task force, among other operational components.

"This is a heavy lift, and I think it's controversial," Councilwoman Theresa Sullivan said. "I do want to see a public art commission established. I want to see money put aside. How that works and what that is, I don't know yet, and that's why I hope we give this more time."

The council voted 6-3 to receive Century Walk's plan and table the discussion until a more cohesive recommendation is brought forward.

Chirico said many of the logistics could have been worked out through a future deal with Century Walk, which has the experience to take the lead on artistic initiatives. That wouldn't discount the involvement of other organizations, he said, but rather would support the city's continued desire to invest in public art.

"But not for Century Walk, Naperville would not have a public art program to speak of," Chirico said. "I think 25 years has demonstrated that they are a trusted partner and somebody who can carry the flag on arts here in this community."

Following the same process as city festivals, Century Walk typically applies for funding through the SECA grant program, which is supported by a 1% citywide food and beverage tax. The amount awarded to the nonprofit has been inconsistent and lower than requested in recent years, making it difficult to solidify ideas and bring projects to fruition, said John Gallagher, who serves on a Century Walk advisory commission.

In its 10-year plan first submitted to the city last week, Century Walk requested an annual contribution of $200,000 to cover the costs of installing new art and maintaining existing pieces. But SECA commissioners and leaders from the recently formed Art of Inclusion committee asked elected leaders to hit the pause button until all stakeholders have a chance to chime in.

Century Walk welcomes community participation in its efforts to "advance public art in Naperville to the next level," Gallagher said, adding, "We do not need to reinvent the wheel."

Council members Kevin Coyne, Patty Gustin and Paul Hinterlong, along with Chirico, thought it would be best to classify Century Walk as a city obligation now and work out the details in future meetings. Patrick Kelly, Judith Brodhead, Benny White, John Krummen and Sullivan, who were joined by Coyne in the final vote, said they want to start on the right foot by getting all interested parties involved.

"Ultimately, we're all trying to get to the same spot," Kelly said. "If we can all pull in the same direction and have people feeling good about it, that's really going to make us get (there) probably faster and hopefully with a better end result."