How to get a COVID-19 appointment at Kane County's new mass vaccination site

The Kane County Public Health Department debuted a new website Thursday that will allow residents in the 1A, 1B and 1B-plus phases to book appointments at the mass vaccination site that opens Friday in Batavia.

The new site, kanevax.org, also allows residents to see which version of the vaccine will be offered on specific dates. The mass vaccination site at 501 N. Randall Road will offer the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, which both require two doses several weeks apart. When the site opens Friday, the initial people served will be those who need to receive a second dose.

Local pharmacies and doctors' offices have also started to receive the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, but that version is not yet available at the new mass vaccination site.

The Batavia site will be open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday for the foreseeable future. It will distribute at least 18,000 vaccines per week.

The site, which once housed a Sam's Club, has plenty of extra room for the operation to expand if and when the county receives enough shots to ramp up the operations. The Illinois National Guard will staff the site, along with the county health department and medical volunteers.

County officials are working to secure free busing to and from the site in partnerships with local school districts and Pace.

"The new vaccination site is going to vastly improve the ability of Kane County to vaccinate our citizens and workforce," county board Chair Corinne Pierog said in a written statement Thursday. "Kane County is fully committed to serve our underserved populations that have been disproportionately impacted by this pandemic."

The Batavia location, which is being called the "Kane Vax Hub," is accessible by appointment only. Walk-ins will be turned away.

Anyone in need of assistance with making an appointment can call KANEVAX Phone at (855) 452-6382, the Illinois Vaccine Appointment Call Center at (833) 621-1284, or Illinois' Guidance on COVID-19 at (800) 889-3931.