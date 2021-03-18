Elgin police investigating suspected murder-suicide

A man and a woman are dead in what Elgin police suspect is a murder-suicide.

Police report they were called at 4:53 a.m. to the 900 block of Bluff City Boulevard by a woman who reported finding two dead people inside a residence.

It appears the man shot the woman, then shot himself, and that it was a "domestic-related situation," according to a police news release.

Police are not saying who the people are.

The Cook County medical examiner's office will conduct autopsies.

People with information related to this are asked to call the Major Investigation Division at (847) 289-2600. Anonymous tips can be left at (847) 695-4105, or by texting 847411 and including ELGINPD at the beginning of the text.