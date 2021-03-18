COVID-19 update: 91,684 more vaccinations, 34 more deaths, 2,325 new cases

New cases of COVID-19 reached 2,325 Thursday with 34 more deaths from the respiratory disease, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

On Wednesday, 91,684 more people received COVID-19 shots. The seven-day average is now 99,210.

The federal government has delivered 5,587,315 doses of vaccine to Illinois since distribution began in mid-December and 4,375,171 shots have been administered as of Thursday,

So far, 1,645,032 people -- 12.9% of the state's population -- have been fully vaccinated. Vaccines manufactured by Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. require two doses several weeks apart.

Illinois hospitals were treating 1,120 COVID-19 patients Wednesday night.

The state's seven-day average positivity rate is 2.4%.