COVID-19 update: 91,684 more vaccinations, 34 more deaths, 2,325 new cases
Updated 3/18/2021 12:21 PM
New cases of COVID-19 reached 2,325 Thursday with 34 more deaths from the respiratory disease, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.
On Wednesday, 91,684 more people received COVID-19 shots. The seven-day average is now 99,210.
The federal government has delivered 5,587,315 doses of vaccine to Illinois since distribution began in mid-December and 4,375,171 shots have been administered as of Thursday,
So far, 1,645,032 people -- 12.9% of the state's population -- have been fully vaccinated. Vaccines manufactured by Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. require two doses several weeks apart.
Illinois hospitals were treating 1,120 COVID-19 patients Wednesday night.
The state's seven-day average positivity rate is 2.4%.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.