Michael Paulus: 2021 candidate for Lake Zurich village trustee

Bio

City: Lake Zurich

Age: 43

Occupation: Cardiac Catheterization Lab Support Technician, Advocate Aurora Health

Civic involvement: I volunteer with local organizations such as the Lions Club, Lake Zurich Bear Booster Club, and gladly donate my time whenever there is need.

Q&A

Q: How do you view your role in confronting the pandemic: provide leadership even if unpopular, give a voice to constituents -- even ones with whom you disagree, or defer to state and federal authorities?

A: I led by example. I didn't come in contact with people and took the harder of two routes by running as a write-in candidate to not expose myself to other citizens (I work at a hospital) or to expose citizens of Lake Zurich to what I may have been exposed to. I feel the board took a soft approach and didn't outwardly come out one way or another. This wasn't a time to ride the fence. This was a time to vocally support your local businesses and restaurants.

Q: Did your town continue to adequately serve its constituents during the disruptions caused by the pandemic? If so, please cite an example of how it successfully adjusted to providing services. If not, please cite a specific example of what could have been done better.

A: I feel as though they could have been more supportive and completely backed off of liquor licenses and business fees. Yes we would have lost some revenue, but it would have helped the local businesses to more successful during such a hard time.

Q: In light of our experiences with COVID-19, what safeguards/guidelines should you put in place to address any future public health crises?

A: I feel that the guidelines put forth will be part of a new normal. Social distancing, limiting amount of customers in businesses, and masking will be out new normal and I am supportive of these measures.

Q: What cuts can local government make to reduce the burden of the pandemic on taxpayers?

A: As stated before, reassess the current fees we are charging businesses. If they aren't having the foot traffic they should be allowed a new version of liquor and business licenses.

Q: What do you see as the most important infrastructure project you must address? Why and how should it be paid for? Conversely, during these uncertain economic times, what infrastructure project can be put on the back burner?

A: The $200,000 parking lot on Block A can be reassessed. That can be far better served by expanding the parking for Sunset Pavilion and expanding their footprint to allow for more areas to accommodate these guidelines.

Q: Do you plan to address businesses that don't adhere to the governor's order to close or restrict business?

A: It is up to the business to do what they feel necessary. I support those that need to stay open to support for their families and their employees.

Q: Do you agree or disagree with the stance your board/council has taken on permitting recreational marijuana sales in the community? What would you change about that stance, if you could?

A: No I do not agree. It should have been allowed two years ago and they lost their chance at being a community that is open to these types of businesses. Liquor, alcohol, tobacco is all allowed and they have no issues with them. The village is part owner in a bar, they need to get with the times and realize two-thirds of states allow this and it's only a matter of time until it's allowed federally.

Q: What's one good idea you have to better the community that no one is talking about yet?

A: The village needs a social worker. The currently utilize the Ela Township's services, who are over burdened. They should see the route the rest of the nation is headed and be in the forefront to hire a social worker specifically for the residents of Lake Zurich.