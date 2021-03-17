Mary Beth Euker: 2021 candidate for Lake Zurich village trustee

Bio

City: Lake Zurich

Age: 64

Occupation: Attorney

Civic involvement: VOLZ Farmers Market Volunteer and Start Up Committee; Volunteer at Rock the Block, Craft Beer Fest, 4th of July Fest; PTO President Seth Paine School; Religious Education Teacher/Confirmation Leader St. Francis de Sales Church; founder, Seth Paine Musical (and co-director for 13 years); LZHS Drama Volunteer and Production Team Member; Chair, District 95 Choir Festival; Spring Play Director, LZMSN and LZMSS; founder, Cricket Theatre Company, children's community theater not-for-profit; National Endowment of the Arts Grant Review Committee

Q&A

Q: How do you view your role in confronting the pandemic: provide leadership even if unpopular, give a voice to constituents -- even ones with whom you disagree, or defer to state and federal authorities?

A: As a current trustee and someone who has continually worked with children, I have supported mitigation initiatives and been compliant throughout. I have also supported local business owners through the various levels of shutdown by the state by sharing their takeout advertisements, being their patron and discussing with them the navigation of any guidelines. Thankfully the mitigation efforts are working and numbers are declining. I also supported and helped a community member find and hang a mural celebrating health care workers in our village.

Q: Did your town continue to adequately serve its constituents during the disruptions caused by the pandemic? If so, please cite an example of how it successfully adjusted to providing services. If not, please cite a specific example of what could have been done better.

A: We have pivoted to online meetings and continued our community outreach through Benchmarks, an online newsletter. All services have been continuous and I think public works in particular has carried us through with all services through the pandemic. The park and rec department has also been able to offer online programming.

Q: In light of our experiences with COVID-19, what safeguards/guidelines should you put in place to address any future public health crises?

A: I think a standing hotline email for specific pandemic issues and an FAQ page addressing county and state services through our village would be helpful to have in place in advance and lie dormant while there is no pandemic but ready to activate as needed. Q: What cuts can local government make to reduce the burden of the pandemic on taxpayers?

A: I think the cuts the Village of Lake Zurich has made during the pandemic have been mindful of the taxpayers. Letting them have a say in any pivotal issues through the use of referendum is important.

Q: What do you see as the most important infrastructure project you must address? Why and how should it be paid for? Conversely, during these uncertain economic times, what infrastructure project can be put on the back burner?

A: Sewer and roadway improvements which are already budgeted for in Lake Zurich's Capital Improvement Plan. I think park improvements beyond any Oslad Grant can wait for now.

Q: Do you plan to address businesses that don't adhere to the governor's order to close or restrict business?

A: No. As a trustee that is not my role and the governor has not vested us with any tools to execute his orders.

Q: Do you agree or disagree with the stance your board/council has taken on permitting recreational marijuana sales in the community? What would you change about that stance, if you could?

A: My personal opinion is of little consequence. I voted to allow one recreational dispensary commensurate with the PZC restrictions. I don't plan on changing my stance on this vote. My vote was based upon the outreach to citizens for their opinions on this issue.

Q: What's one good idea you have to better the community that no one is talking about yet?

A: I think we need to use positive community minded citizens who have diverse professional educational and business backgrounds to create a network of outreach for our downtown development efforts and a formal Economic Advisory Board that is seated by an application process. This board would meet quarterly and be tasked with specific efforts of outreach and report to the VOLZ Board/Village President and citizens with their networking efforts and successes.