Greg Weider: 2021 candidate for Lake Zurich village trustee

Bio

City: Lake Zurich

Age: 54

Occupation: Executive Director, The Lake County Bar Association

Civic involvement: Community Volunteer

Q&A

Q: How do you view your role in confronting the pandemic: provide leadership even if unpopular, give a voice to constituents -- even ones with whom you disagree, or defer to state and federal authorities?

A: The very nature of the pandemic creates a difficult challenge. Combined with the polarization of beliefs regarding the best way to address the crisis, the situation has become even more complicated. Open and transparent government calls for all constituents to have an opportunity to voice their opinions. I have always supported that approach and will continue to do so. Respect for other residents, especially when they don't agree with you; partnered with a sense of personal accountability, will help us collectively move forward.

Q: Did your town continue to adequately serve its constituents during the disruptions caused by the pandemic? If so, please cite an example of how it successfully adjusted to providing services. If not, please cite a specific example of what could have been done better.

A: The Village has made it a priority to continue to meet the needs of residents and businesses during this difficult time. The village worked to maintain constituent services in a manner modified to ensure safety precautions were being followed. The village worked with local restaurants to temporarily amend regulations in order to expand outdoor dining opportunities. Bench marks and Facebook posts provided relevant information regarding the pandemic. Outdoor areas were made available as soon as possible to provide residents with a safe environment for recreation. The village worked with Lake County and Lake County Partners to secure over $1,850,000 of small business grants to over one hundred Lake Zurich businesses.

Q: In light of our experiences with COVID-19, what safeguards/guidelines should you put in place to address any future public health crises?

A: The challenge with any public health crisis is that often you are not exactly sure what you are dealing with until it is upon you. The village has successfully put in place the precautions to protect our staff and residents. Timely and accurate information has been provided to residents through the Village's communication vehicles. The village continues to work Lake County and the state of Illinois to coordinate efforts to meet residents' health and safety needs. Should a future health crisis arise; the experience of the staff and village board combined with the partnerships we have developed will make addressing any new challenges more effective.

Q: What cuts can local government make to reduce the burden of the pandemic on taxpayers?

A: Fiscal responsibility is a priority. The village board recently approved a $400,000 reduction in expenditures to address the loss of revenue due to the pandemic. The village staff continues to increase efficiencies and modify service delivery to address the financial challenges. Any additional reductions will come through a process of evaluating needs and priorities.

Q: What do you see as the most important infrastructure project you must address? Why and how should it be paid for? Conversely, during these uncertain economic times, what infrastructure project can be put on the back burner?

A: The village's water and sewer system is the most important infrastructure need. Large portions of the system are over 50 years old. Water and sewer impacts resident's lives every day. The significant scope of the project will require the village board to explore a number of ways to secure the resources to successfully complete the project. Uncertain economic times will require some adjustment to the village's 20-year Community Investment Plan (CIP). The adjustments will be determined through a comprehensive review of immediate priorities and long-term goals combined with meaningfully input from staff and residents.

Q: Do you plan to address businesses that don't adhere to the governor's order to close or restrict business?

A: Business were put into a very difficult situation. Many are battling for their very livelihood. I believe most local businesses are doing their best to meet the State's mandates. I think businesses clearly understand that providing an environment where customers don't feel safe is not a successful business model. The village continues to work to support local businesses the best it can during this challenging time. For me it is a question of choice and personal responsibility. If customers do not feel comfortable doing business with a company or restaurant because they don't believe they are following the mandates, then they should take their business where they do feel comfortable. If a business chooses to operate in a manner that may not meet the COVID safety precautions they need to understand there could be consequences. A thriving business community is important, but the health and safety of our residents is a top priority. The responsibility for our community's health belongs not just to the village but also to each resident. We need to approach this challenging situation with personal responsibility, respect for our neighbors and support for our community.

Q: Do you agree or disagree with the stance your board/council has taken on permitting recreational marijuana sales in the community? What would you change about that stance, if you could?

A: I did my best to collect all the relevant information, assess the current climate in Illinois regarding the issue, look at trend lines in regards to future opportunities and compare them against the possible negatives for the community. I then made the decision I believed to be in the best interest of the village and its residents. My personal feelings were not part of my decision and I would not change my stance.

Q: What's one good idea you have to better the community that no one is talking about yet?

A: I continue to have a desire to start a program that will help interested residents develop a greater sense of community and engagement. This program would not just focus on the operation of the village, but also our community's nonprofits and other civic organizations. This program can help build community pride and a stronger understanding of our business community and village history. The program could help foster a greater appreciation of our fine arts community and be a catalyst for greater volunteerism. I understand that many residents are incredibly busy with careers and family, but I would like to develop an offering that would engage residents in a way that will create a greater sense of community and develop new leaders.