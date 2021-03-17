Feder: WLS picks Dan Bongino as replacement for Rush Limbaugh
Updated 3/17/2021 6:51 PM
Dan Bongino, a conservative podcaster and staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump, has been tapped to replace Rush Limbaugh on WLS 890-AM, the Cumulus Media news/talk station.
"Please join me as we welcome Dan Bongino to the team," Marv Nyren, vice president and market manager of Cumulus Media Chicago, wrote in an email to staff Wednesday. "Dan is a patriot who has served as a NYPD officer and a Secret Service agent and has filled in for our evening host, Mark Levin."
Bongino's show, syndicated by Westwood One, will air on WLS from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, Nyren said. No start date was announced.
