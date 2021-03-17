Dan Borbowski: 2021 candidate for Lake Zurich village trustee

Bio

City: Lake Zurich

Age: 56

Occupation: Sales Management, Master Builders Solutions

Civic involvement: President Homeowners Association

Q&A

Q: How do you view your role in confronting the pandemic: provide leadership even if unpopular, give a voice to constituents -- even ones with whom you disagree, or defer to state and federal authorities?

A: I think once federal and state governmental officials are elected, it is our duty as local officials to defer to their guidance. After all, they were elected by the people to govern as they best see fit. That being said, you pose an interesting question in regard to "giving a voice to constituents." I do strongly believe in our First Amendment the Freedom of Speech. I would encourage and listen to "even ones with whom I disagree." I would also ask in return, that their basis of opinion be supported by peer-reviewed studies and facts. I realize this current pandemic is something new, but more people doing their own research and fact finding -- accompanied by their free speech -- might have given us greater clarity to the best approach during this time. Even now, a year later, we have a current debate as to whether FL or CA had the better strategy, and the impacts of the wrong choice. Was only one opinion being heard? Would more free speech and open investigation have better-serve our elected officials and their constituents?

Q: Did your town continue to adequately serve its constituents during the disruptions caused by the pandemic? If so, please cite an example of how it successfully adjusted to providing services. If not, please cite a specific example of what could have been done better.

A: Our town has adequately adjusted in many ways to best serve our constituents during the pandemic. A couple of examples are moving bimonthly board meetings and other official village meetings to a virtual format and publicizing their access. Even meetings between village staff and constituents have been accommodated. I know when I personally asked for a meeting with our village manager, he gladly accommodated with a Microsoft Teams meeting. This was a safe, convenient and effective solution. Even our Parks & Recreation department adapted to accommodate the community safety. They found ways to hold virtual classes and events. They also allowed people to safely access our parks and beach areas during this time. Mayor Poynton even came out to our subdivision park to update our residents on current affairs through an outdoor, socially distanced event. I am not aware of any disruptions to the major public services provided to our community.

Q: In light of our experiences with COVID-19, what safeguards/guidelines should you put in place to address any future public health crises?

A: I think we have learned a lot from the current pandemic and will continue to do so. I think as a country and as a village we will soon be able to digest what occurred and what worked best to address the situation. This experience, once evaluated, should provide improved guidance for the future.

Q: What cuts can local government make to reduce the burden of the pandemic on taxpayers?

A: Despite reduced sales tax revenue, the current leadership has managed to maintain a balanced budget through revenue recruitment and reductions in spending. We are fortunate to have a diverse and healthy base of revenue. The current leadership has not only helped existing businesses during this time, but they have also continued to deliver new sources of both real estate and sale tax revenue. From a resident cost saving standpoint, a great impact was provided by putting the village's refuse collection service needs out to bid. Under the Lake Zurich Forward leadership, costs have been and will continue to be monitored and controlled. New revenues are equally -- if not more important -- and will continue to be delivered!

Q: What do you see as the most important infrastructure project you must address? Why and how should it be paid for? Conversely, during these uncertain economic times, what infrastructure project can be put on the back burner?

A: As far as infrastructure programs go, we cannot back burner them unless we are really in financial stress -- which we are not. Under the current leadership, we have maintained a AAA bond rating and operated under a balanced budget. Our finances are strong. Streets need to be maintained, sewer systems need to be repaired and maintained, and our town also needs to continue to beautify our Main Street and lake parks -- which fuels community pride and makes Lake Zurich a great place to live, work and visit. We need to pursue the best path forward regarding well vs Lake Michigan water for the future. This must be a community decision from residents who are well-educated on the pros and cons of both options. That is an important infrastructure topic that will need to be addressed. Either solution will likely be self-funded from water and sewer revenue.

Q: Do you plan to address businesses that don't adhere to the governor's order to close or restrict business?

A: I will address the businesses to let them know of the current governor's orders. I will not take actions to close or penalize the businesses unless they are violating the law or a village ordinance. Our village residents are educated, smart and value their freedoms. If a business decides not to adhere to the governor's order, then our residents need to be free to make their own educated and smart decisions as to patronizing the business.

Q: Do you agree or disagree with the stance your board/council has taken on permitting recreational marijuana sales in the community? What would you change about that stance, if you could?

A: I was not present during this decision-making process so do not want to comment. I just don't have all of the facts. I do have concerns as to whether these establishments make marijuana more easily accessible to our youth. Maybe that's not the case?

Q: What's one good idea you have to better the community that no one is talking about yet?

A: This pandemic has created a movement of many people wanting to move away from the city and into residential communities where they have more space, safety and freedom. More people are now also working from home. Lake Zurich needs to attract these "movers." To do so, we will need to ensure we have a strong technology infrastructure with choices. We will also need to maintain and strengthen our community events and provide excellent access for walking, biking and other outdoor activities. Fluidity between work and life is the key. We have an exceptional quality of life now, and we should strive to build upon it even further!