COVID-19 update: 102,390 more shots, another 17 dead, 1,655 new cases

State health officials announced today 102,390 COVID-19 vaccine inoculations have been administered statewide.

That brings the number of vaccine doses administered throughout the state to 4,283,487, while 1,605,112 Illinois residents and workers have been fully vaccinated, according to Illinois Department of Public Health records.

Illinois vaccine providers are now averaging 102,223 inoculations a day over the past week, records show.

The state also reported receiving an additional 119,600 vaccine doses Tuesday. Illinois has now received 5,516,725 doses of the three types of vaccines, 77.6% of which have been put into arms, IDPH figures show.

Meanwhile, IDPH officials also reported 17 more COVID-19 deaths, as well as 1,655 new cases of the disease.

That brings the state's death toll from the virus to 20,988, with 1,213,765 Illinois residents who have been infected since the outset of the pandemic.

Hospitals statewide are treating 1,143 patients for COVID-19 infections. Of those hospitalized, 259 are in intensive care.

The statewide seven-day case positivity rate is at 2.2%. The percentage indicates how many of the tests taken resulted in a new case of the disease being diagnosed. A seven-day average is used to smooth any anomalies in the daily reporting of new cases and test results.