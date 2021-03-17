Coroner: Woman pushed husband out of way before being killed by oncoming truck

The Kane County coroner said the woman who died while trying to help a young driver involved in a crash Monday night was killed when she was struck by an oncoming truck after she pushed her husband out of the way.

Coroner Rob Russell's report said Katarzyna Kurek-Polk, 37, of Elburn, and her husband pulled over on westbound Route 20 near McLean Boulevard in Elgin around 8:30 p.m. to offer help to a young female driver who had crashed into a guardrail. As the three stood outside their cars, a truck, driven by a 43-year-old man, lost control.

Russell's report said Kurek-Polk pushed her husband out of the way and she was hit by the truck.

Kurek-Polk was transported to Amita St. Joseph Hospital where she was pronounced deceased. Russell said the cause of death was blunt force trauma from being struck by the truck.

Kurek-Polk's husband, the female juvenile and the 43-year-old male truck driver were all treated at local hospitals for minor injuries and released.

The Elgin Police Department said the investigation is ongoing.

The preliminary investigation Monday night suggested weather conditions contributed to the crash.