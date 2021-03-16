Stevenson High moving to full-day in-person classes April 5

Stevenson High School students will move to full-day, in-person learning five days a week starting April 5.

The District 125 school board Monday night approved switching from the current hybrid model in which students attend school for a half-day every day. Officials said the decision was based on downward trends in local COVID-19 transmission rates.

The school also has been tracking incidence rates on campus through its population testing program. Presumed positivity rates continue to remain low, officials said.

"For these reasons, we believe that the time is right to provide students and families with the option to return to campus for a full day every day, if they so desire, starting April 5," Superintendent Eric Twadell and Principal Troy Gobble said in a letter to students and parents.

Students and families have been asking for more opportunities to be on campus.

Of more than 4,300 students, 1,555 have returned to campus for in-person learning this semester -- on average 580 students on campus daily.

Officials expect more students will opt for in-person classes, but remote learning still will be an option for families uncomfortable with increasing students' exposure at school.

According to the Lake County Health Department, a majority of educators across the county, including Stevenson faculty and staff members who registered, will be fully vaccinated by April 5, district spokeswoman Jaimie Oh said.

Students might be able to participate in a formal prom-like event on May 15 and an in-person graduation ceremony on May 28. Planning for senior celebration events is underway.