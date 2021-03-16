Missing Aurora woman's remains found nearly 18 years after her disappearance

The Aurora Police Department has positively identified human remains located in Kane County in December as the body of 22-year-old Tyesha Bell, a woman who was reported missing in 2003.

Nearly 18 years after she went missing, Aurora police announced Tuesday that the remains of Tyesha Bell have been found -- and that she was murdered.

Her bones were found sometime in December in a shallow grave in Kane County, according to Josh Fichtel, investigations bureau chief.

Kane County Coroner Rob Russell said his office used a forensic odontologist and a forensic anthropologist to develop a profile of the deceased as an African American woman, about 5 feet 5 inches tall.

Aurora police, suspecting it might be Bell, checked DNA against a profile previously submitted to the police.

Fichtel said the case has frustrated detectives over the years because they believe some people know what happened to Bell and didn't come forward.

She disappeared May 10, 2003, from an apartment she shared with her sister in the 800 block of North Randall Road. She left after receiving a telephone call.

Bell, 22, left a television set on and candles burning. She also left her two children with relatives.

Police refused to answer questions about how the remains were found, when the remains were found, where they were found or what caused her death.

Anyone with information is asked to call (630) 256-5517 or email tips@aurora.il.us.

Tips may also be submitted to Aurora Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000.