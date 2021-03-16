Free McHenry County COVID webinar
Updated 3/16/2021 12:02 PM
The Volunteer Center McHenry County will host a free webinar in partnership with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital entitled "Local Impact of COVID-19: How to Keep Your People Safe & Vaccine FAQ," on Thursday, March 25 at 9 a.m.
Focused on McHenry County and its surrounding area, the workshop will dive into the most up-to-date COVID-19 statistics for the area, discuss proven strategies on how to keep staff safe, and answer questions on the latest developments of the COVID-19 vaccine. Participation is open to anyone, including nonprofits, local businesses, government agencies, and those interested in learning hyperlocal information about COVID-19.
To signup, visit www.volunteercentermchenrycounty.org.
