 

Elk Grove Village hosts vaccination clinic

  • Elk Grove Village seniors were able to receive their first shots of the COVID-19 vaccine after the village secured 1,500 doses for a local vaccination clinic on Tuesday.

  • The Elk Grove Park District Pavilion served as a local vaccination clinic Tuesday for seniors 65 and older.

Daily Herald report
3/16/2021

Elk Grove Village and the Elk Grove Park District hosted a local vaccination clinic for seniors 65 and over Tuesday after securing more than 1,500 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The daylong event took place at the Pavilion, where those who signed up via a village call center were able to get their first shot of the Pfizer vaccine. Members of the village's Community Emergency Response Team assisted participants through the vaccination process.

 

"We were pleased to offer a local vaccination clinic that was truly accessible for our senior residents," Mayor Craig Johnson said in a news release. "Many seniors do not have easy access to transportation, so it was critical to get an event in the village. Additionally, offering registration by phone ensured that less tech savvy residents had the opportunity to secure appointments."

Some 30 village employees manned the call center to set up appointments over the past week, once learning they'd be able to get a vaccine supply through Jewel-Osco.

Second doses will be given out April 6, while Johnson says the village is working to host additional clinics for others soon.

