 

COVID-19 update: 78,287 more vaccinations, 19 more deaths, 1,997 new cases

      About 2,400 vaccines were administered at a mass vaccination clinic at the former Carson Pirie Scott location at 970 N. Lake Street in Aurora recently. John Starks | Staff Photographer

 
Marni Pyke
 
 
Updated 3/16/2021 12:30 PM

New cases of COVID-19 reached 1,997 Tuesday and 1,563,294 people -- 12.27% of Illinois' population -- have been fully vaccinated, state officials reported.

On Monday, 78,287 more people received COVID-19 shots. The seven-day average is 102,564.

 

The federal government has delivered 5,397,125. doses of vaccine to Illinois since distribution began in mid-December and 4,181,097 shots have been administered. Vaccines manufactured by Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. require two doses several weeks apart.

Nineteen more people died from the respiratory disease, the Illinois Department of Public Health said Tuesday.

Illinois hospitals were treating 1,152 COVID-19 patients Monday night.

The state's seven-day average positivity rate for COVID-19 cases is 2.3%.

Total cases statewide stand at 1,212,110 and 20,973 Illinoisans have died since the pandemic began.

Labs processed 51,240 virus tests in the last 24 hours.

