Bunny Brunch is back at Lambs Farm April 2-3

Bunny Brunch returns to Lambs Farm, 14245 Rockland Road in Green Oaks, on Friday, April 2 and Saturday, April 3.

Guests will enjoy a plated meal at the Magnolia Cafe & Bakery then go to the Bunny Patch in the Visitors Center to take a socially distanced photo with the Easter Bunny, who will be posing behind a protective shield.

Children will also be given a goody bag and can pick out a gift to bring home.

Reservations are required and seatings will be staggered from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Cost is $17.95 per person and $7.95 for children 23 months and younger. Masks are required when guests are not seated at a table and social distancing will be enforced.

Call (847) 362-5050 for more information.