1 dead, 3 injured in Elgin car crash

A woman was killed in a crash on Route 20 in Elgin Monday after she stopped to offer help to a young driver who crashed into a guardrail.

Three others involved in the crash were injured.

The Elgin police and fire departments responded to a crash on Route 20 at McLean Boulevard around 8:30 p.m., according to a post on the Elgin Police Department's Facebook page. A vehicle driving west on Route 20 lost control due to weather conditions on the road and struck a guardrail. The driver of the vehicle, a female juvenile, wasn't injured in the crash, the preliminary investigation showed.

A second vehicle, occupied by a 62-year-old man and 38-year-old woman, stopped to check on the driver who crashed into the guardrail. The two people got out of their car and all three individuals were standing near the broken vehicle on the side of the road. Then a third vehicle, driven by a 43-year-old man, also lost control while traveling west on Route 20 and injured everyone involved, the Facebook post said.

The 38-year-old woman sustained critical injuries and died at an area hospital, authorities said. The female juvenile, 62-year-old man and the 43-year-old man were released from an area hospital after being treated for minor injuries.

The Elgin Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating the situation. The preliminary investigation suggests the weather conditions contributed to the crash, authorities said. Anyone with information about the crash can contact the investigators at (847) 289-2660.