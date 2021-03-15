Watch candidates for Barrington Area Library District board

Watch candidates for board of trustees at the Barrington Area Library District discuss issues with a member of the Daily Herald editorial board.

Four candidates are seeking two available seats in the race. They are incumbents Denise Tenyer and Jennifer Lucas and newcomers Johanna "Josie" Croll and Anne S. Ordway.

The election is April 6. Mail-in and some in-person early voting is under way now. Expanded in-person early voting begins March 22.