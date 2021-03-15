Vaccinations averaging 100,000-plus per day; 12 more die of COVID-19

Illinois COVID-19 vaccine providers are averaging more than 102,147 shots a day over the past week, compared to less than 53,000 shots per day less than a month ago.

Illinois Department of Public Health officials also reported Monday that 62,508 vaccinations were given in the previous day. While that's lower than the average, many vaccination sites are closed or have reduced hours on Sundays.

To date, vaccine providers throughout the state have given 4,102,810 shots since the first doses arrived in Illinois three months ago. There are now 1,524,765 people in Illinois who have been fully vaccinated through the state's supply of the vaccine, or about 12% of the population, based on IDPH records. Many others are in the waiting period between their first and second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

State officials also reported 12 more COVID-19 deaths and 782 newly diagnosed cases.

That brings the state's death toll from the virus to 20,955, with 1,210,113 infected since the outbreak began.

While it's the first time the number of new cases has been below 1,000 since July, there were also just 39,145 test results returned. That kept the statewide seven-day case positivity rate at 2.2%, about where it's been for nearly two weeks. At its peak in mid-November, the statewide seven-day average case positivity rate was 13.2%. The percentage indicates how many of the tests taken resulted in a new case of the disease being diagnosed.

Meanwhile, hospitals statewide are treating 1,112 patients for COVID-19 infections. Of those hospitalized, 227 are in intensive care, according to IDPH figures.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced plans Monday to have Illinois National Guard mobile vaccination units deployed to more rural parts of the state. As more vaccination sites are erected, accessibility to vaccine doses is expected to increase, particularly in the suburbs.

That's the case in Kane County, where officials announced a new vaccination site being built in Batavia and opening Friday will serve those currently eligible by the state's guidelines through April, then open up to everyone else on May 1. Currently eligible are health care and essential workers, people 65 and older, and those under 65 with medical conditions that increase their risk of severe cases if they get COVID-19.

"We're going to be able to open it up to our entire population of eligible adults to be able to get the vaccination," Kane County Board Chairwoman Corinne Pierog told ABC 7 Chicago Monday.