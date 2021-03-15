 

Round Lake Beach man faces drug, weapons charges

  • Tommie D. Harris

    Tommie D. Harris

  • Lake County sheriff's police say they seized these guns and drugs in the arrest of Tommie D. Harris in a Waukegan motel room Friday. Harris faces several drug and weapons charges, authorities said.

    Lake County sheriff's police say they seized these guns and drugs in the arrest of Tommie D. Harris in a Waukegan motel room Friday. Harris faces several drug and weapons charges, authorities said. Courtesy Lake County sheriff's office

  • Lake County sheriff's police say they seized guns and drugs in the arrest of Tommie D. Harris in a Waukegan motel room Friday. Harris faces several drug and weapons charges, authorities said.

    Lake County sheriff's police say they seized guns and drugs in the arrest of Tommie D. Harris in a Waukegan motel room Friday. Harris faces several drug and weapons charges, authorities said. Courtesy Lake County sheriff's office

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 3/15/2021 2:12 PM

A Round Lake Beach man faces drug and weapons charges after being arrested in a Waukegan motel room he had been using to manufacture crack cocaine, Lake County sheriff's officials said in a news release Monday.

Tommie D. Harris, 32, of the 200 block of East Hawthorne Drive, was arrested Friday by special investigations group detectives on a search warrant at a motel room in the 600 block of South Green Bay Road in Waukegan. Drugs and firearms were seized. Harris is on parole for a previous aggravated discharge of a firearm case, according to the release.

 

He was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, two counts of aggravated unlawful use/possession of a weapon, and two counts of unlawful use/possession of a weapon by a felon.

The search warrant revealed a semi-automatic firearm with a drum magazine and a revolver. Crack cocaine and cannabis also were seized. Harris had been using the motel room to manufacture crack cocaine from powder cocaine, according to the release.

"Our Special Investigations Group continues making it a priority to seek and arrest drug dealers and violent offenders who unlawfully possess firearms," Sheriff John D. Idleburg said in the release. "This parolee not only had two firearms unlawfully, but he carried a drum magazine capable of holding 50 rounds of ammunition for one of those firearms."

Harris remains held in the Lake County jail on $150,000 bail. He is due back in court March 18.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 