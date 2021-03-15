One person killed in Lake Zurich crash

The driver in a one-car crash died early Monday morning in Lake Zurich, police said.

The crash also knocked out power for village hall at 70 E. Main St.

Lake Zurich police said that according to the preliminary investigation, a 2011 Ford sedan was traveling south on Lions Drive when it lost control. The vehicle crashed into two electrical boxes and a brick wall near village hall.

The driver was the only person in the car and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The identity of the driver was not released pending notification of family.

Lake County Coroner Jennifer Banek said an autopsy will be performed at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Village hall was closed Monday because of the power outage. Kyle Kordell, assistant to the village manager, said power was expected to be restored at the building sometime Monday night. Kordell said the building was not damaged.