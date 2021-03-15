Illinois averaging 100,000-plus vaccinations daily

Illinois COVID-19 vaccine providers are currently averaging more than 100,000 shots a day.

According to Illinois Department of Public Health figures released Monday, vaccine providers in the state are averaging 102,147 inoculations a day over the past week.

Less than a month ago, providers were averaging less than 53,000 shots a day.

IDPH officials also reported an additional 62,508 vaccinations over the past day. While less than the week's daily average, many vaccination sites are closed on Sundays or have reduced hours.

To date, vaccine providers throughout the state have given 4,102,810 shots since doses arrived in Illinois three months ago. There are also now 1,524,765 Illinois residents and workers who have been fully vaccinated through the state's supply of the vaccine, based on IDPH records.

IDPH officials also reported 12 more COVID-19 deaths, as well as 782 new cases diagnosed.

That brings the state's death toll from the virus to 20,955, with 1,210,113 who have been infected since the outbreak began.

Hospitals statewide are currently treating 1,112 patients for COVID-19 infections. Of those hospitalized, 227 are in intensive care, according to IDPH figures.

As more vaccination sites are erected throughout the state, accessibility to vaccine doses is increasing.

That's the case in Kane County where officials announced today that a new vaccination site being built in Batavia and opening Friday will serve those currently eligible by the state's guidelines through April, then open up to everyone else on May 1.

"We're going to be able to open it up to our entire population of eligible adults to be able to get the vaccination," Kane County Board Chairwoman Corinne Pierog told ABC 7 Chicago earlier today.