COVID-19 update: 62,508 more vaccinations, 12 deaths, 782 new cases

State health officials today announced COVID-19 vaccine providers had administered 62,508 more doses Sunday.

According to Illinois Department of Public Health figures, vaccine providers throughout the state have given 4,102,810 shots since doses arrived in Illinois three months ago.

There are also now 1,524,765 Illinois residents and workers who have been fully vaccinated through the state's supply of the vaccine.

IDPH officials also reported 12 more COVID-19 deaths, as well as 782 new cases diagnosed.

That brings the state's death toll from the virus to 20,955, with 1,210,113 who have been infected since the outbreak began.

Hospitals statewide are currently treating 1,112 patients for COVID-19 infections. Of those hospitalized, 227 are in intensive care, according to IDPH figures.

As more vaccination sites are erected throughout the state, accessibility to vaccine doses is increasing.

Kane County officials announced today that a new vaccination site being built in Batavia will open Friday. Throughout the rest of March and all of April, the site will vaccinate all of those currently eligible under the state's guidelines. However on May 1, Kane County Board Chairwoman Corinne Pierog announced any adult resident of the county who wants a shot can get it.

"We're going ot be able to open it up to our entire population of eligible adults to be able to get the vaccination," Pierog told ABC 7 Chicago earlier today.