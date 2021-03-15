Authorities say Round Lake Beach man made crack cocaine in Waukegan motel

Lake County sheriff's police say they seized guns and drugs in the arrest of Tommie D. Harris in a Waukegan motel room Friday. Harris faces several drug and weapons charges, authorities said. Courtesy of Lake County sheriff's office

Lake County sheriff's police say they seized these guns and drugs in the arrest of Tommie D. Harris in a Waukegan motel room Friday. Harris faces several drug and weapons charges, authorities said. Courtesy of Lake County sheriff's office

A Round Lake Beach man was arrested in a Waukegan motel room he had been using to manufacture crack cocaine, Lake County sheriff's officials said in a news release Monday.

Tommie D. Harris, 32, of the 200 block of East Hawthorne Drive, was arrested Friday by special investigations group detectives on a search warrant at a motel room on the 600 block of South Green Bay Road in Waukegan.

Harris is on parole for an aggravated discharge of a firearm conviction.

He was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, two counts of aggravated unlawful use/possession of a weapon, and two counts of unlawful use/possession of a weapon by a felon.

The search revealed a semi-automatic firearm with a drum magazine and a revolver. Crack cocaine and cannabis also were seized. Harris had been using the motel room to manufacture crack cocaine from powder cocaine, according to the release.

"Our Special Investigations Group continues making it a priority to seek and arrest drug dealers and violent offenders who unlawfully possess firearms," Sheriff John D. Idleburg said in the news release. "This parolee not only had two firearms unlawfully, but he carried a drum magazine capable of holding 50 rounds of ammunition for one of those firearms."

Harris remains held in the Lake County jail on $150,000 bail. He is due back in court Thursday.