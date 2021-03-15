As much as 3 inches of snow possible for suburbs today

Winter weather throughout the suburbs is expected to bring as much as three inches of snow to some parts of the region. DAILY HERALD FILE PHOTO

Snow and ice is expected to fall over much of suburban Chicago today, with as much as three inches is possible in some parts, according to meteorologists at the Chicago office of the National Weather Service.

Meteorologists say 2-3 inches of snow could fall in Kane, McHenry, northwest Cook and most of DuPage counties, while Lake, northern Will and the rest of suburban Cook counties are expected to see 1-3 inches before the end of the day.

The snowfall is expected to be heavy at times and hit the suburbs later in the morning and early afternoon, making travel dangerous, particularly on bridges and overpasses, officials warn.

Snow will give way to rain and sleet in the early evening, creating slushy road conditions in the early evening, according to forecasts.

Wind gusts in excess of 35 mph are also anticipated.