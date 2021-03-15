Alan Quarrie: 2021 candidate for Elmhurst 3rd Ward Alderman

In the April 6, 2021, consolidated election, Nektarios "Nick" Arvanitis, Christopher Jensen and Alan Quarrie are vying for a four-year term as Elmhurst 3rd Ward Alderman. The Daily Herald asked the candidates several questions about issues facing the city. Below are Quarrie's responses.

In-person early voting with paper ballots is available at DuPage County Fairgrounds Building 5, 2015 Manchester Road, Wheaton. In-person early voting with touch-screen voting begins March 22 at locations throughout the county. Learn more at www.dupageco.org/earlyvoting.

Bio

City: Elmhurst

Age: 55

Occupation: Small business owner, Q & Q Distributing

Civic involvement: Youth sports volunteer, Addison township committeeman

Q&A

Q: How do you view your role in confronting the pandemic: provide leadership even if unpopular, give a voice to constituents -- even ones with whom you disagree, or defer to state and federal authorities?

A: I'm running as a conduit for the people of the 3rd Ward. As such, I firmly believe that my constituents should dictate my position, although I would consider the opinions and recommendations of health care professionals and the CDC.

Q: Did your town continue to adequately serve its constituents during the disruptions caused by the pandemic? If so, please cite an example of how it successfully adjusted to providing services. If not, please cite a specific example of what could have been done better.

A: I believe it did. They made the move to allow more outside dining and established parking dedicated for restaurant pickup. The city was always looking for ways to help the residents and businesses in Elmhurst.

Q: In light of our experiences with COVID-19, what safeguards/guidelines should you put in place to address any future public health crises?

A: City stockpiles of N95 masks, blankets, and latex gloves available to residents in case of emergency. Possibly employ a public health supervisor.

Q: What cuts can local government make to reduce the burden of the pandemic on taxpayers?

A: Privatization of city parking would generate guarantee a set amount of revenue to the city and eliminate the costs associated with running the parking division. Also, a small sales tax increase would spread the burden to others who frequent the local establishments in town, thereby reducing the cost to locals.

Q: What do you see as the most important infrastructure project you must address? Why and how should it be paid for? Conversely, during these uncertain economic times, what infrastructure project can be put on the back burner?

A: Water retention has always been a huge problem in Elmhurst. The previous administration has made a dent in this issue, but more needs to be done. I would look into federal grants specifically for this issue. It's difficult to say what projects need to be "slow tracked" without knowing what is currently being discussed.

Q: Do you plan to address businesses that don't adhere to the governor's order to close or restrict business?

A: Again I would refer back to my constituents. I'm their voice.

Q: Do you agree or disagree with the stance your council has taken on permitting recreational marijuana sales in the community? What would you change about that stance, if you could?

A: I personally don't think we are to the point of putting dispensaries in Elmhurst, but again I would defer to the residents.

Q: What's one good idea you have to better the community that no one is talking about yet?

A: Privatization of city parking and ticketing.