State surpasses 4-million mark for vaccine doses given

The number of COVID-19 vaccines administered in Illinois has surpassed the 4 million mark and nearly 1.5 million state residents are now fully inoculated, health authorities announced Sunday.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, 96,332 doses were given Saturday, following a record-breaking Friday, when 152,697 shots were administered. That brings the state's total to 4,040,302 doses.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered is 97,441 and 11.3% of the state's population is now fully inoculated, state data shows. That includes about 11.8% of DuPage County, 11.4% of suburban Cook County, 9.3% of Lake and McHenry counties, 9.2% of Will County and 8.7% of Kane County.

State health authorities on Sunday also reported 1,484 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, and 19 more deaths from the respiratory disease. Among the deaths were five Cook County residents, two from Lake County and one each in Kane and Will counties.

With the additional cases reported Sunday, the state has now reached 1,209,331 since the pandemic began last year, 20,943 of them fatal.

As of Saturday night, 1,141 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19, up from 1,082 Friday night. Of those patients, 238 were in an intensive-care unit and 94 were on ventilators.

The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 cases is at 2.2% based on a seven-day average.