Selected list of winners at the 63rd Grammy Awards
LOS ANGELES -- A partial list of winners in the top categories at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards, presented Sunday in Los Angeles.
-- Record of the year: "Everything I Wanted," Billie Eilish
-- Album of the year: "folklore," Taylor Swift
-- Best R&B performance: "Black Parade," Beyoncé
-- Best pop vocal album: "Future Nostalgia," Dua Lipa
-- Best rap song: "Savage," Megan Thee Stallion, featuring Beyoncé
-- Song of the year (songwriter's award): "I Can't Breathe," H.E.R., Dernst Emile II and Tiara Thomas
-- Best pop solo performance: "Watermelon Sugar," Harry Styles
-- Best country album: "Wildcard," Miranda Lambert
-- Best new artist: Megan Thee Stallion
-- Best traditional pop vocal album: "American Standard," James Taylor
-- Best dance/electronic album: "Bubba," Kaytranada
-- Best rock album: "The New Abnormal," the Strokes.
-- Best alternative music album: "Fetch the Bolt Cutters," Fiona Apple
-- Best progressive R&B album: "It Is What It Is," Thundercat.
-- Best R&B album: "Bigger Love," John Legend
-- Best rap album: "King's Disease," Nas
-- Best jazz vocal album: "Secrets Are the Best Stories," Kurt Elling featuring Danilo Pérez
-- Best jazz instrumental album: "Trilogy 2," Chick Corea, Christian McBride and Brian Blade
-- Best gospel album: "Gospel According to PJ," PJ Morton
-- Best contemporary Christian music album: "Jesus Is King," Kanye West.
-- Best Latin rock or alternative album: "La Conquista del Espacio," Fito Páez
-- Best reggae album: "Got to Be Tough," Toots and the Maytals
-- Best spoken word album: "Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, and the Richest, Most Destructive Industry on Earth," Rachel Maddow
-- Best comedy album: "Black Mitzvah," Tiffany Haddish
-- Best compilation soundtrack for visual media: "Jojo Rabbit."
-- Best score soundtrack for visual media: "Joker"
-- Producer of the year, non-classical: Andrew Watt.
-- Best music video: "Brown Skin Girl," Beyoncé with Blue Ivy
-- Best music film: "Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice," Linda Ronstadt
-- Best song for visual media: "No Time To Die," Billie Eilish