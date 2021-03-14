No injuries in St. Charles garage fire

No one was hurt Sunday afternoon after a garage attached to a St. Charles home caught fire, authorities said.

St. Charles firefighters called to the home in the 3000 block of Pleasant Plains Drive at 1:03 p.m. arrived to find light smoke coming from the partially opened garage door. The fire was put out in about seven minutes, officials said, and the home was returned to its owners by 1:48 p.m.

Damage to the structure was estimated at $1,000, and a vehicle inside the garage sustained about $14,000 in damages, according to the St. Charles Fire Department.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing, officials said.