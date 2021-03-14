15 shot, two fatally, at overnight party at Park Manor business
Updated 3/14/2021 4:52 PM
At least 15 people were shot, two fatally, after gunfire broke out at a Park Manor business where a party was being held early Sunday, according to the Chicago Fire Department.
A fight broke out between several people attending the party about 4:40 a.m. in the 6700 block of South South Chicago Avenue when gunfire erupted, Chicago police said. Fifteen people were struck, ranging in age from 20 to 44 years old.
Two people were pronounced dead, fire department spokesman Larry Merritt said.
For the complete story, visit chicago.suntimes.com.
