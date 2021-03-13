Record of over 150,000 vaccinations in a day, state tally of vaccine doses surpasses 5 million

Grant Township and Leisure Village residents line up to be vaccinated at the Big Hollow School gym in Lake County on March 5. Courtesy of Judy Martini

COVID-19 vaccinations hit a new daily record with 152,697 shots in arms Friday as vaccine doses shipped to Illinois surpassed 5 million, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported Saturday.

The federal government has delivered 5,038,635 doses of vaccine to Illinois since distribution began in mid-December and 3,943,970 shots have been administered.

The seven-day average of vaccinations is 97,758.

So far, 1,442,346 people have been fully vaccinated or 11.32% of Illinois' 12.7 million population. Vaccines manufactured by Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. require two doses several weeks apart.

New cases of COVID-19 reached 1,675 Saturday with 23 more people dying from the respiratory disease.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 came to 1,082 as of Friday night.

The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 cases is 2.1% based on a seven-day average.

Total cases statewide stand at 1,207,847 and 20,924 Illinoisans have died since the pandemic began.

Labs processed 77,505 virus tests in the last 24 hours.