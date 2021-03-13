Elgin infant's death ruled a homicide

The Cook County medical examiner's office has ruled an Elgin infant's death a homicide, officials said Saturday.

Three-month-old Malik Davis died of blunt force head injuries at Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago on Friday, said Natalia Derevyanny, a spokeswoman for the medical examiner.

Authorities were called to a home on the 0-100 block of Longwood Place in Elgin just after 9 a.m. Monday for reports of a child in medical distress, Elgin police said in a news release. The child was taken to Amita Health Saint Joseph Hospital in Elgin and later transferred to Lurie Children's, where he died.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and that detectives from the Major Investigations Division are asking anyone with any information to call the Major Investigation Division at (847) 289-2600. Individuals can anonymously call the crime line at (847) 695-4195 or text 847411, including ELGINPD in the beginning of the text, along with the message and/or tip information.