COVID-19 cases per county as of March 12

This illustration provided by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). Associated Press

There have been 515,088 COVID-19 cases in the suburbs as of Friday. That's 42.5% of the state's total, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. There have been 8,627 deaths in the suburbs, which is about 41.3% of all COVID-19 deaths in Illinois.

Cook County• As of Friday, suburban Cook County had 233,203 cases and 4,558 deaths, according to the state. In Chicago: 248,584 cases and 4,938 deaths.

• Top suburb case counts as of Friday from Cook County's health department and the medical examiner's office: 8,526 cases and 210 deaths in Des Plaines, 5,942 cases and 58 deaths in Palatine, 5,729 cases and 124 deaths in Arlington Heights, 5,391 cases and 70 deaths in Schaumburg, 4,380 cases and 45 deaths in Mount Prospect, 4,203 and 64 deaths in Streamwood, 3,907 cases and 62 deaths in Hoffman Estates, 3,866 cases and 115 deaths in Wheeling, 3,832 cases and 101 deaths in Glenview, 2,803 cases and 111 deaths in Northbrook, 2,769 cases and 69 deaths in Elk Grove Village, 2,389 cases and 29 deaths in Hanover Park (Cook County portion), 2,300 cases and 47 deaths in Rolling Meadows, 1,366 cases and 16 deaths in Prospect Heights, 1,011 cases and 34 deaths in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion).

DuPage County • As of Friday, DuPage County had 78,450 cases and 1,211 deaths, according to the state.

• Top counts as of Friday, according to the county: 6,461 cases and 134 deaths in Naperville (DuPage County portion), 4,417 cases and 35 deaths in Addison, 3,989 cases and 45 deaths in West Chicago, 3,970 cases and 59 deaths in Wheaton, 3,910 cases and 53 deaths in Carol Stream, 3,809 cases and 54 deaths in Lombard, 3,765 cases and 60 deaths in Elmhurst, 3,548 cases and 27 deaths in Glendale Heights, 2,940 cases and 17 deaths in Aurora (DuPage County portion), 2,800 cases and 36 deaths in Glen Ellyn, 2,294 cases and 19 deaths in Villa Park, 2,125 cases and 52 deaths in Bensenville, and 1,852 cases and 17 deaths in Hanover Park (DuPage County portion).

Lake County• 60,603 cases with 941 deaths as of Friday on the IDPH website. The Lake County Health Department has slowed its daily reporting, blaming a data processing issue on the state. The county is no longer reporting total case counts by municipality.

Kane County • 51,547 cases with 730 deaths as of Friday on the IDPH website.

• Most recent top counts posted on the county website as of Friday: 15,110 in Aurora (Kane County portion), 10,205 in Elgin (Kane County portion), 5,010 in St. Charles, 4,276 in Carpentersville, 2,491 in South Elgin, 2,256 in Geneva, 2,033 in Batavia, 905 in Hampshire, 897 in Sugar Grove, 759 in Gilberts, 642 in Algonquin (Kane County portion).

McHenry County• 24,828 cases and 919 deaths as of Friday, according to the IDPH website.

Will County• 664577 cases and 919 deaths reported, according to the IDPH website Friday.