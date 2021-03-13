$100,000 bond for Lombard man charged with possession of child pornography

A Lombard man who is currently on federal pretrial services after pleading guilty to possessing child pornography faces new pornography charges, officials said Saturday.

On Friday, Lombard police, working with the assistance of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, executed a search warrant at the residence of Michael Luna, 30, finding multiple images of child pornography, according to the news release. Later that day, Lombard police stopped a vehicle driven by another person that was leaving the residence and arrested Luna.

Luna appeared in court Saturday on 10 counts of possession of child pornography and Judge Robert Miller set bond at $100,000, DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin and Lombard Chief of Police Roy Newton announced in the news release.

"The allegations that Mr. Luna was in possession of child pornography while awaiting sentencing on the same charges are very disturbing," Berlin said.

Luna's next court appearance on the DuPage County charges is scheduled for April 5. He is scheduled to appear in federal court on April 28 for sentencing on the federal charge.